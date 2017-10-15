Tammy Abraham: Swansea striker in same mould as Jermain Defoe - Leon Britton

Media playback is not supported on this device Tammy Abraham: Swansea striker has no targets, just goals

Tammy Abraham has been compared to goal-scoring great Jermain Defoe by Swansea City team-mate Leon Britton.

With five goals already this season, including both in Saturday's 2-0 win over Huddersfield, on-loan Chelsea striker Abraham is proving a Swans hit.

Britton has seen enough to compare the 20-year-old to his long-time friend and ex-West Ham United colleague Defoe.

"Tammy reminds me of Jermain in terms of the hunger to score goals," midfielder Britton said.

"Sometimes players don't want to do that, they will look to pass the ball. But Tammy just wants to get on the end of everything, he is very single-minded."

Bournemouth striker Defoe has scored almost 300 goals in his career including 20 for England, earning an international recall last season at the age of 34 to win his 57th cap in the World Cup qualifier away to Scotland.

Jermaine Defoe is again contributing goals this season in his second spell as a Bournemouth player

Britton, 35, and England striker Defoe have been friends since they met as 14-year-olds at the Football Association's former school of excellence at Lilleshall, a friendship that was strengthened as West Ham team-mates from 1999-2003.

"Jermain has scored nearly 160 goals in the Premier League and Tammy can go on and have a great career like him," Britton added.

England Under-20 striker Abraham has settled quickly at the Liberty Stadium and after being given his chance by Swans manager Paul Clement is looking more and more like a top-class Premier League player.

While Swansea are glad to have him at the moment, Britton believes that Abraham has a big future at parent club Chelsea.

Media playback is not supported on this device Clement pleased with 'important' Swans' win

"It is difficult at Chelsea. We have seen a lot of players who have left and have had big careers elsewhere, but I don't see why Tammy can't make it there," Swansea skipper Britton said.

"The top teams always create a lot of chances and Tammy is a very good finisher. If you give him those chances, he will score the goals.

"He has come here to prove that he can do it in the Premier League with a team who are not the standard of Chelsea.

"If he does that, I don't see any reason why he can't go back to Chelsea, break through and have a long career there."