Morocco replace Kenya as 2018 CHAN hosts

From the section

Kenya lost the rights to stage the 2018 African Nations Championship for failing to meet Caf's requirements

Morocco will replace Kenya as hosts of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN), organisers announced on Sunday.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) unanimously decided to give Morocco the tournament ahead of Equatorial Guinea.

They replace Kenya, who had their rights to host withdrawn by Caf due to a lack of preparation.

The tournament for locally-based players is scheduled to take place in January 2018.

The decision to move the competition was made at an emergency Caf executive committee meeting in Lagos, Nigeria.

More to follow.