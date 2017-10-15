Cork-Derry match switched to Tuesday in Hurricane Ophelia precaution

Derry's Lucas Schubert and Cork opponent Stephen Dooley in a race for the ball

Derry City's league game at Cork City has been moved back 24 hours to Tuesday amid safety fears over high winds caused by Hurricane Ophelia.

The game was scheduled for Monday evening, but Derry boss Kenny Shields said he wanted it to be moved after weather warnings for the Cork area.

Cork will clinch the Premier Division title for the first time in 12 years if they avoid defeat against Derry.

Derry are in fourth place before the game at Turner's Cross.