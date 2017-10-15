First Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Milan 0.
Inter Milan v AC Milan
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 37Skriniar
- 25MirandaBooked at 15mins
- 55Nagatomo
- 11VecinoBooked at 25mins
- 5Gagliardini
- 87Candreva
- 20Valero Iglesias
- 44Perisic
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 7Cavaco Cancelo
- 13Ranocchia
- 17Karamoh
- 21Santon
- 23Éder
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 46Berni
- 99Pinamonti
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 22Musacchio
- 19Bonucci
- 13RomagnoliBooked at 22mins
- 11Borini
- 79Kessié
- 21Biglia
- 5Bonaventura
- 68Rodríguez
- 8Fernández Saez
- 9Valente Silva
Substitutes
- 2Calabria
- 4Mauri
- 15Gómez
- 17Zapata
- 18Montolivo
- 20Abate
- 29Paletta
- 30Storari
- 46Gabbia
- 63Cutrone
- 73Locatelli
- 90Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Paolo Tagliavento
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).
Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Fabio Borini (Milan) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Fabio Borini (Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Offside, Milan. Alessio Romagnoli tries a through ball, but André Silva is caught offside.
Foul by Yuto Nagatomo (Inter Milan).
Fabio Borini (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Borja Valero.
Attempt blocked. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Borja Valero (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Suso (Milan).
Hand ball by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan).
Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miranda with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
Attempt missed. André Silva (Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ricardo Rodríguez with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Candreva.
Attempt blocked. André Silva (Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giacomo Bonaventura with a cross.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Foul by Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan).
Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 1, Milan 0. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antonio Candreva with a cross.
Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabio Borini (Milan).
Attempt blocked. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).
Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Borja Valero (Inter Milan).
Lucas Biglia (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Miranda (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).