Real Betis 3-6 Valencia
Valencia moved up to second in La Liga as they held off a Real Betis fightback to win a nine-goal thriller.
The visitors took a 4-0 lead with goals from Geoffrey Kondogbia, Goncalo Guedes, Rodrigo and Santi Mina.
Sergio Leon missed a penalty for Betis, but ex-Arsenal man Joel Campbell, Antonio Sanabria and Cristian Tello netted quickfire goals.
Ex-West Ham striker Simone Zaza and on-loan Manchester United man Andreas Pereira sealed victory for Betis.
Valencia remain unbeaten in the league this season and are four points behind leaders Barcelona. Champions Real Madrid - in third - are five points adrift of top spot.
Line-ups
Real Betis
- 13Adán
- 19Barragán
- 23Mandi
- 4FeddalBooked at 45mins
- 14Durmisi
- 6RuizSubstituted forCamarasaat 67'minutes
- 18Guardado
- 29Narváez SolarteSubstituted forTelloat 67'minutes
- 7LeónSubstituted forCampbellat 77'minutes
- 9Sanabria
- 17Joaquín
Substitutes
- 1Giménez
- 2Navarro
- 5Amat
- 8Camarasa
- 12Campbell
- 20Tello
- 27Guerrero Martín
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 30Vidal MirallesBooked at 52mins
- 24GarayBooked at 46mins
- 4MurilloBooked at 59minsSubstituted forGabrielat 78'minutes
- 14Gayá
- 18SolerSubstituted forPereiraat 75'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 10Parejo
- 16Kondogbia
- 7Ganchinho Guedes
- 9Zaza
- 19RodrigoSubstituted forMina Lorenzoat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 5Gabriel
- 11Pereira
- 21Montoya
- 22Mina Lorenzo
- 26Latorre Grueso
- 31Gil de Pareja
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 48,792
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away9
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Betis 3, Valencia 6.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 3, Valencia 6. Andreas Pereira (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes following a fast break.
Foul by Zouhair Feddal (Real Betis).
Santi Mina (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joel Campbell.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 3, Valencia 5. Simone Zaza (Valencia) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Santi Mina.
Booking
Andreas Pereira (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andreas Pereira (Valencia).
Foul by Antonio Sanabria (Real Betis).
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 3, Valencia 4. Cristian Tello (Real Betis) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Víctor Camarasa (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joaquín with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 2, Valencia 4. Antonio Sanabria (Real Betis) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Campbell.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 1, Valencia 4. Joel Campbell (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Gabriel replaces Jeison Murillo because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Joel Campbell replaces Sergio León.
Foul by Andrés Guardado (Real Betis).
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Andreas Pereira replaces Carlos Soler.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 0, Valencia 4. Santi Mina (Valencia) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Gayá following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Antonio Sanabria (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Zouhair Feddal.
Víctor Camarasa (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
Offside, Real Betis. Cristian Tello tries a through ball, but Sergio León is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Santi Mina replaces Rodrigo Moreno.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Juanjo Narváez.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Víctor Camarasa replaces Fabián Ruiz.
Foul by Antonio Barragán (Real Betis).
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 0, Valencia 3. Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.
Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.
Foul by Andrés Guardado (Real Betis).
Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jeison Murillo (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Antonio Sanabria (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jeison Murillo (Valencia).