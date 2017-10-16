Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Bayern Munich, Motherwell, Rangers, Hibs, Glasgow Warriors

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Bayern Munich star Thiago, who was with Barcelona when they lost at Celtic Park in 2012, says his team must be wary of Brendan Rodgers' side in the Champions League on Wednesday night. (Daily Record)

Thiago says facing Celtic is "just like" playing a team from England's Premier League. (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham says the return of captain Scott Brown from injury is vital to the side's hopes of finding their best form for the trip to Bayern Munich. (Herald)

Olivier Ntcham scored the only goal as Celtic beat Dundee on Saturday

And Ntcham hopes to get one over Kingsley Coman, who he came through the youth ranks at Paris St-Germain with, when Celtic take on Bayern. (Daily Record)

Motherwell defender Peter Hartley says he is looking forward to a physical battle with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos when they meet in the League Cup semi-final on Sunday. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers midfielder Jason Holt has warned Motherwell that the Ibrox men are a far better side than the team that beat the Steelmen at Fir Park on the opening day of the season. (Daily Record)

Alan Thompson insists it will be difficult for England manager Gareth Southgate to keep ignoring Scott Sinclair if the Celtic winger continues to shine in the Champions League. (Scottish Sun)

John McGinn says Aberdeen were an even tougher challenge than Celtic away

Midfielder John McGinn says Hibs' weekend meeting with Aberdeen, which they lost 1-0 at Easter Road, was the toughest challenge they have faced this season. (Scottish Sun)

Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton insists the Hamilton Academical players' on-field performances will not be affected by the fraud that has cost the club off it. (Herald)

Celtic legend John Clark says full-back Kieran Tierney is the best left-back Scotland has and should be played in his natural position ahead of Andy Robertson. (Daily Record)

Nottingham Forest are the latest club to be linked with a move for highly-rated St Mirren youngster Lewis Morgan. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney has been hugely impressed by young defender Scott McKenna, who has helped the Dons keep three clean sheets in the three matches he has played. (Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock's Adam Frizzell, who scored a cracker against Partick Thistle on Saturday, says he was following the advice of former manager Lee McCulloch by having a shot from distance. (Scottish Sun)

Adam Frizzell says former Killie boss Lee McCulloch had urged him to take more shots

Glasgow Warriors' Ali Price admits mistakes cost his side dearly in their European Champions Cup defeat at Exeter Chiefs on Saturday. (Herald)

Edinburgh captain Magnus Bradbury has been suspended by the club for injuring himself on a night out. (Scotsman)