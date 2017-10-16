Akwasi Asante: Solihull Moors re-sign Grimsby Town striker on loan until January

Akwasi Asante (left) began his career at Birmingham City and has had spells with Northampton Town, Shrewsbury Town and Northampton Town.

National League strugglers Solihull Moors have re-signed striker Akwasi Asante on loan until January from League Two club Grimsby Town.

Asante, 25, scored 21 goals as the Moors won promotion to non-league's top tier in 2015-16 during an 18-month spell at Damson Park.

He then joined the Mariners in January on a deal until the summer of 2018.

Asante is new boss Richard Money's second signing following defender Chris Camwell's loan move from Coventry City.

Solihull are 23rd in the National League table, one point ahead of bottom club Torquay United, and have only won two of their 15 league matches.