Reece Hall-Johnson: Grimsby Town sign ex-Norwich City trainee on short-term deal

Reece Hall-Johnson (left) made his only senior appearance for Norwich City as a substitute in a League Cup tie against Crawley in August 2014

Grimsby Town have signed former Norwich City defender Reece Hall-Johnson on an initial one-year contract.

Hall-Johnson, 22, was a member of the Canaries' 2013 FA Youth Cup-winning squad but left Carrow Road at the end of the 2015-16 season.

After a short spell at National League club Maidstone United last term, he spent the rest of the campaign with Braintree Town before being released.

The Mariners are currently 12th in League Two.

Hall-Johnson's arrival comes on the same day Grimsby agree to let striker Akwasi Asante re-join National League side Solihull Moors on loan until January.