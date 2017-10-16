Wales invited to take part in China Cup in March 2018

Wales failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup despite winning three of their last four qualifiers

Wales have been invited to take part in the China Cup in March 2018.

The four-team competition was held for the first time in January 2017 and featured Chile, Croatia and Iceland as well as hosts China.

The prospect of Real Madrid star Gareth Bale travelling to the Far East to take part is thought to be a major factor in Wales being invited.

Wales would be guaranteed two matches - a semi final and a final or third-place play-off.

The games, which would take place in Nanning in the south of China, would fall within Fifa's scheduled international window between 19 and 27 March.

But the Football Association of Wales is looking into the logistics of what would be a near 12,000-mile round trip to China before deciding whether to accept the invitation.

They squad would have to be back in the UK in enough time for the players to rejoin their clubs before the Premier League and Championship fixtures resume on 31 March.

Chile beat Iceland to win the inaugural China Cup, while China finished third after beating Croatia in the third-place play-off.