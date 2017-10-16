BBC Sport - Bristol Rovers' Tom Broadbent takes the Army vs Football quiz

Army vs Football quiz: Toughest boss? Hardest training?

Bristol Rovers defender Tom Broadbent swapped a career in the army to become a professional football - but who trains harder and who serves up the best breakfast? Tom takes on our Army vs Football quiz.

WATCH MORE: Broadbent's incredible journey - from the Army to Bristol Rovers

Watch Football Focus on Saturday 21 October on BBC One from 12:00 BST

Top videos

Video

Army vs Football quiz: Toughest boss? Hardest training?

Video

Who is India’s greatest ever bowler?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

De Bruyne is an amazing player - Guardiola

Video

'Jesus best young player since Messi'

Video

Something wrong with Arsenal DNA - Keown

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Benitez 'really pleased' with Newcastle performance

Video

Everton needed bit of luck to get draw - Koeman

Video

Hughton disappointed not to hold on for win

Video

Pellegrino positive after 'chaotic' draw

Video

My son hates me for beating Arsenal - Deeney

Video

Guardiola hails 'best performance' of City reign

Top Stories