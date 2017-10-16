FA Cup first-round draw: Hyde United to host MK Dons

Media playback is not supported on this device Hyde ecstatic at MK Dons FA Cup draw

Northern Premier League Division One North side Hyde United will host League One team MK Dons in the first round of the FA Cup next month.

Hyde, who play in the eighth tier of English football, beat Scarborough Athletic in the final qualifying round.

Isthmian League North Division side Heybridge Swifts, also from the eighth tier, travel to Exeter City, with ties to be played on 3-6 November.

Wigan Athletic, who are top of League One, face League Two side Crawley Town.

Hyde chairman Steve Hartley said: "We couldn't ask for more than a home game and against a big club. It's absolutely perfect for us.

"These guys deserve it. It's the best team this club has had in a long, long time."

Ossett Town will make it three eighth-tier teams in the first round if they win Tuesday's replay against Solihull Moors.

The winners of that tie will face League Two club Wycombe Wanderers, who lost to Liverpool in the semi-finals in 2001.

Barnsley-based Shaw Lane AFC, from the Northern Premier League, will welcome League Two's Mansfield Town.

National League Sutton, who were beaten by Arsenal in the last 16 last season, head to Cambridge United.

Full FA Cup first-round draw:

Stevenage v Nantwich Town/Kettering Town

Bradford City v Chesterfield

Port Vale v Oxford United

Newport County v Walsall

Morecambe v Hartlepool United

Yeovil Town v Southend United

Peterborough United v Tranmere Rovers

Cambridge United v Sutton United

Forest Green Rovers v Macclesfield Town

AFC Fylde v Kidderminster Harriers

Luton Town v Portsmouth

Shrewsbury Town v Aldershot Town

Hereford v AFC Telford United

Guiseley v Accrington Stanley

Blackburn Rovers v Barnet

East Thurrock United/Ebbsfleet United v Doncaster Rovers

Leatherhead v Brackley Town/Billericay Town

Boreham Wood v Blackpool

Shaw Lane v Mansfield Town

Colchester United v Oxford City

Plymouth Argyle v Grimsby Town

AFC Wimbledon v Lincoln City

Rochdale v Dover Athletic/Bromley

Coventry City v Maidenhead United

Chorley/Boston United v Fleetwood Town

Carlisle United v Oldham Athletic

Notts County v Bristol Rovers

Dartford v Swindon Town

Cheltenham Town v Maidstone United/Enfield Town

Woking/Concord Rangers v Bury

Crewe Alexandra v Rotherham United

Gillingham v Dagenham & Redbridge/Leyton Orient

Hyde United v Milton Keynes Dons

Gainsborough Trinity v Slough Town

Solihull/Ossett Town v Wycombe Wanderers

Northampton Town v Scunthorpe United

Charlton Athletic v Truro City

Wigan Athletic v Crawley Town

Gateshead v Bath City/Chelmsford City

Exeter City v Heybridge Swifts