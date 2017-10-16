Tottenham's Harry Kane is a 'complete player' - Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane

Former Real Madrid, Juventus and France attacking midfielder Zinedine Zidane was one of the best players of his generation

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has described Tottenham's Harry Kane as a "complete player" before the sides meet in the Champions League on Tuesday.

But Zidane would not be drawn on the possibility of the Spanish champions trying to sign the 24-year-old striker.

The England international has scored 43 goals in 38 games for club and country in 2017.

"He's good at everything and he's always thinking about the goal in everything he does," Zidane, 45, said.

"I don't know what will happen in the future. But in the present, what he is doing has made him a very important player, a key player.

"He is a complete player. He did not seem to be one [at first], but in the end, he is."

Kane has scored five goals in Tottenham's opening two Champions League games against Borussia Dortmund and Apoel Nicosia, helping Mauricio Pochettino's side move level with Group H leaders Madrid on six points before Tuesday's game (19:45 BST).

After failing to score in August, he has since netted 15 goals in his last 11 games.

Last week Kane was also named on the 30-man shortlist for the 2017 Ballon d'Or award given to the world's best player.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described Spurs as the "Harry Kane team" earlier this month, with Pochettino calling the comments "very disrespectful" and "sad".

"We know he is a very good player and things are going well for him but Tottenham is not just Kane - they are a very good team and we will prepare for the game very well," added Zidane, who won the 1998 Ballon d'Or after helping France lift the World Cup that year.

"We are playing against a very good team and that is good for us - it encourages us to play a good match."