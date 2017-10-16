Motherwell: Coach Stephen Craigan praises "demanding" boss Stephen Robinson

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hamilton Academical 1-2 Motherwell

Stephen Craigan says Motherwell's excellent recent form is down to the relentlessly demanding nature of manager Stevie Robinson.

Well under-20 boss Craigan, a former club captain, has watched Robinson guide his side to 11 wins from 15 games after a summer squad rebuild.

The Steelmen are also fourth in the Premiership with 16 points from their first nine matches.

"He makes demands of every member of staff," Craigan said.

"Everybody that walks through the door, he is on them for something they didn't do yesterday or the day before, something they could do tomorrow.

"It creates a healthy environment, people coming in to work and not just going through the motions. He wants people to work and be the best they can.

Stevie Robinson was assistant to former Motherwell manager Mark McGhee

"Is it annoying? Sometimes, yes. Is it frustrating? Absolutely, it drives me nuts. But that's the standard he wants. And when you win football games, you can enjoy it because he is driving people all the time."

Robinson, who was assistant manager to Ian Baraclough and Mark McGhee at Fir Park, also had a spell as manager of Oldham.

He took over as boss of Motherwell in March this year and following a summer recruitment drive, the Northern Irishman has won over any doubters in his own support and was rewarded with a new two-year contract last week.

"I'm delighted for him," fellow Northern Irishman Craigan said. "I have known him a long time. People had doubts of him as a manager before he went to Oldham, and even more doubts after he left Oldham. But it spurred him on. He wanted to prove people wrong.

"I don't know if it's a Northern Irish thing, coming from a smaller country. He wants to prove he's a success first and foremost but he wants to prove people wrong and it's a trait that has taken him so far."

The Steelmen came from behind to beat Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton Academical 2-1 on Saturday ahead of the League Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden on Sunday.

"They are in good form but one thing I've noticed is they don't get ahead of themselves, and that comes from the manager," Craigan added.

"He doesn't let anyone rest on their laurels. There is none of this coming in patting each other on the back and saying, 'this is us achieving something'. He is always demanding of them and challenging them in training."