Swansea City v Manchester United

Swansea midfielder Roque Mesa will start Tuesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at home to holders Manchester United.

The £11m signing from Las Palmas will make only his third Swansea start, but fellow midfielder Renato Sanches is missing because of a thigh injury.

United are likely to make several changes for the last-16 game.

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero and defenders Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind are competing to start.

United manager Jose Mourinho suggested after the third-round win over Burton Albion that teams in Europe could benefit by not playing in the League Cup.

United suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday - a 2-1 loss at Huddersfield - after which Mourinho criticised their "poor attitude".

Defeat ended a 10-match unbeaten run for United, who trail league leaders Manchester City by five points.

United midfielder Juan Mata, substituted at half-time at the John Smith's Stadium, said: "It's time to learn from mistakes and keep going, as we always do, showing that the team sticks together when things don't go so well, which is when we need it most.

"Since the European Super Cup defeat last summer, we've been performing really well against all kind of opponents.

"On Saturday, though, Huddersfield played their cards better than us and took all three points. All we can do now is congratulate them and move on.

"This is a not a sprint, but a marathon and there is still a long way to go."

Swansea lost 2-1 at Leicester in the league on Saturday, and manager Paul Clement suggested he may make changes for the League Cup game.

"Based on some of the performances, not just today but going back eight or nine games, it's time for some other players to have some opportunity," he said.

"I'm thinking about doing that on Tuesday."