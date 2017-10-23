Arsenal v Norwich City

Olivier Giroud hasn't started a league game this season but scored the winner in Belgrade last week

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is likely to turn to his Europa League line-up for Tuesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Norwich.

Jack Wilshere, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott, fixtures in Wenger's Thursday sides, could start again.

Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Calum Chambers (hip), Santi Cazorla (ankle), Danny Welbeck and David Ospina (both groin) miss out.

Norwich beat Ipswich on Sunday and hope Christoph Zimmerman will be available.

The defender came off with a knee injury, but Russell Martin has travelled, as will nearly 9,000 away fans.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke wants his players to "create something special" by winning at Emirates Stadium.

"There is no pressure on because 19 times out of 20 Arsenal would win," he said. "So let's do something special with the one time.

"We're full of respect for Arsenal but we want to beat them. That's our topic and what we're trying to do."