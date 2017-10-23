Bristol City v Crystal Palace

Wayne Hennessey played in Crystal Palace's first seven Premier League games this season

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Forward Milan Djuric could make his first start of the season for Bristol City against Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Djuric is ready to return after recovering from a groin injury.

Defenders James Tomkins and Martin Kelly are set to make rare starts for Palace, who have beaten Ipswich and Huddersfield in the competition.

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is poised to return after losing his place to Julian Speroni.

Palace, bottom of the Premier League, have yet to score a goal away from Selhurst Park this season, while City are seventh in the Championship.

Roy Hodgson's Palace are five points from safety and host London rivals West Ham on Saturday, but the former England manager will field a strong side at Ashton Gate.

"We are going to go there and try to win the game," he said. "It's not a question of 'we don't care about Tuesday because we have got a match on the Saturday'.

"At the moment, I think we are capable of doing both of those things."

City are seeking to claim a third Premier League scalp in this season's competition having knocked out Watford and Stoke.

"We'll be the underdog," said head coach Lee Johnson. "Palace have many internationals."