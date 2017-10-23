Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sergio Aguero has scored eight goals in nine appearances for Manchester City this season

Striker Sergio Aguero could be handed the chance to become Manchester City's all-time record scorer against Wolves in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

City boss Pep Guardiola is expected to make changes but Aguero, having moved alongside Eric Brook on 177 goals, may play having returned to the side after injuring his ribs in a car crash.

Wolves made eight changes in the previous round.

Goalkeeper Will Norris could get a rare start at the Etihad Stadium.

Premier League leaders City, who have won the competition four times, will set a new club record if they beat Championship leaders Wolves and win for the 12th successive game.

'Any team can beat us'

Despite embarking on a two-month winning run, Guardiola has warned his players they are not invincible.

City have a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League and have also beaten Feyenoord, Shakhtar Donetsk and Napoli in the Champions League, as well as West Brom in the third round of the League Cup.

"It doesn't matter where or if they are in the top five or six, any team can beat us," said the Spaniard.

"I am here to win the next one and then next one and arrive in May at the end of the season and say 'how was the season' and analyse what we can do to get better."

Wolves striker Leo Bonatini said his side was capable of causing another upset having knocked last season's runners-up Southampton out in the second round.

"It will be a tough game for us and for them as well," added the Brazilian. "We don't need to be scared of them."