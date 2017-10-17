Mali crush Iraq to cruise into U-17 World Cup quarters

Mali will play either Ghana or Niger in the quarter-finals on Saturday

Africa is guaranteed a semi-final place at the Under-17 World Cup in India after Mali beat Iraq 5-1 in Goa.

Mali set up a quarter-final clash on Saturday with the winner of Wednesday's clash between Ghana and Niger.

Runners-up in Chile in the 2015 finals, Mali raced to a two-goal lead before half-time in this Round of 16 clash.

Hadji Drame opened the scoring after 25 minutes as he netted the 2,000th goal in the tournament's history.

Eight minutes later, Lassana N'Diaye doubled the lead as he struck his fourth goal of the tournament.

Fode Konate powered home a third before the Asians reduced the deficit through Ali Kareem, only for Mali to seal a convincing win with further goals from Seme Camara and N'Diaye again.

N'Diaye's five goals are unsurpassed at the finals.