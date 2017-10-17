BBC Sport - Steph Houghton: England captain said atmosphere for Russia game was 'emotional and distracting'

'Russia camp emotional and distracting'

England captain Steph Houghton says the atmosphere around their match against Russia was "emotional and distracting".

The Lionesses beat Russia 6-0 just six days before manager Mark Sampson was sacked by the Football Association.

They next face France in a friendly on Friday, with Mo Marley - who Houghton has worked with since the age of 14 - now in charge.

