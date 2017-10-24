Rangers v Kilmarnock

Fabio Cardoso and Jak Alnwick picked up injuries in the Hampden loss to Motherwell

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website

Rangers will be without defender Fabio Cardoso, who suffered a broken nose in Sunday's League Cup semi-final defeat, against Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Jak Alnwick was also injured against Motherwell at Hampden, which will mean a return for Wes Foderingham.

Defender Bruno Alves is free to play with his tribunal over a proposed two-match ban scheduled for Thursday.

Captain Lee Wallace remains out while Killie are still without Iain Wilson, Gary Dicker and Greg Kiltie.

The match will be Steve Clarke's first in charge of the Ayrshire side.

Match stats

Both of Rangers's Premiership losses so far this season have been at home, to Hibernian and Celtic.

League Cup semi-final defeat to Motherwell on Sunday means Rangers are yet to win three consecutive games under manager Pedro Caixinha.

Kilmarnock drew twice with Rangers last season but both fixtures were at Rugby Park.

Killie ended a sequence of 10 Premiership games without a win by beating Partick Thistle at Firhill in their most recent fixture.

Clarke takes charge of Killie for the first time

Pre-match quotes

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha: "Now it is for us to work as a team, really close as a team and prove what we are made of. To prove that we want to be here.

"I cannot know what to expect from Kilmarnock. They have not played under Steve Clarke yet.

"Maybe we can expect more or less the same from the last match against Partick Thistle.

"But I'm much more focused on what is going to be the reaction from our players."

Kilmarnock defender Kirk Broadfoot: "I don't think the players believed that a manager of [Steve Clarke's] calibre who has managed at that level would come up to Scotland just now, but the players were all delighted.

"The ideas have been brilliant in training, the players have really enjoyed it. He has made it fun defending. We have played wee games but it's all game-related and it's got a fun side to it as well. Everything in terms of shape is geared towards the game. We have so many young guys in the group learning the game and it's good for them."

"We could get a reaction from Rangers and they are at home. They have a good side and a good squad and it's always a difficult place to go. There's never an easy time to go to Ibrox.

"Personally when I was at Rangers, we had our ups and downs, but it's a matter of being mentally strong. When you had a low, there was always a reaction. You are expected to win every game and you have to be mentally strong. That's part of being Rangers and Celtic."