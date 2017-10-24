Chelsea v Everton

Everton are without a win in their past five games

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to build on Saturday's league win over Watford and could field a strong team against Everton in the Carabao Cup.

Injured trio Danny Drinkwater (calf), N'Golo Kante (hamstring) and Victor Moses (hamstring) miss out.

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is suspended after his red card in Sunday's 5-2 home defeat by Arsenal.

Morgan Schneiderlin is fit again, while fellow midfielder James McCarthy has trained after a knee problem.

The fourth-round tie is Everton's first game since Ronald Koeman was sacked after 16 months at the club.

Former Toffees defender David Unsworth has been put in temporary charge and has said he wants the job full time.

Unsworth, 44, won the FA Cup as a player with Everton in 1995 - the club's last major success.

He said there had been a reaction from the players in training since Sunday's defeat.

"They were very receptive to what we were doing. The quality was there and the atmosphere we want was there," added Unsworth.

'Chelsea can't relax'

Chelsea are five-time winners of the League Cup yet have reached just one of the past nine finals, beating Tottenham 2-0 at Wembley in 2015.

"I don't think it's a moment to relax," said Blues goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

"Everton have been struggling. I don't think they are playing badly but they have conceded some sloppy goals, and other teams have had more luck, but the Premier League is hard.

"This is another competition, though, and they will be ready to win it."