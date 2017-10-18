Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Bayern Munich, Leeds, Newcastle, Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kenny Miller's agent, David Baldwin, has held talks with Rangers director of football Mark Allen in a bid to resolve a dispute between the striker and manager Pedro Caixinha, but the 38-year-old's future at the club is hanging in the balance until it is cleared up. (Scottish Sun)

After Kenny Miller's agent went on social media to criticise Rangers' treatment of the striker, manager Pedro Caixinha has insisted the 38-year-old missed Friday's win over St Johnstone through injury . (Daily Record)

Rangers striker Kenny Miller has returned to full training, alongside Niko Kranjcar, Danny Wilson and David Bates, with manager Pedro Caixinha saying he missed Friday's game against St Johnstone because of a hamstring injury. (Evening Times)

Show Racism The Red Card Scotland has hit back at claims by Celtic fans that it ignored racist slurs aimed at Scott Sinclair during last season's Old Firm clash with Rangers at Ibrox, with the charity saying it informed police of the abuse against the English winger. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers midfielder Joey Barton, presently without a club, stars in Morrissey's new music video for his latest single, "Spent the Day in Bed". (Scottish Sun)

Clint Hill, the veteran defender playing for Carlisle United in League Two after his summer release by Rangers, says the departure of Mark Warburton as manager in February ended his hopes of becoming a coach at Ibrox. (The Herald)

Kenny Miller (left) has returned to training with Rangers

Rangers fans would welcome back Mike Ashley, the former Ibrox shareholder who is trying to sell Newcastle United, because they are disillusioned with the current regime, according to former Scotland international Alan Brazil. (Scottish Sun)

Former England full-back Tony Dorigo has revealed that he came close to signing for Rangers from Chelsea in 1991 shortly before their "Battle of Britain" showdown with Leeds United, but the swap deal involving Derek Ferguson fell through and he instead joined the Elland Road club and helped them win the English title. (Daily Record)

Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew says the Magpies failed to sign Virgil van Dijk from Celtic before the defender's transfer to Southampton because of tensions between himself and chief scout Graham Carr, who wanted to go in a different direction. (The Scotsman)

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves thinks Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney is a Premier League star in the making but thinks the Scotland international should be in no rush to leave the Glasgow club. (Scottish Sun)

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski thinks his side can score "many goals" against Celtic in Wednesday's Champions League tie should they play like they did in the 5-0 weekend win over Freiburg. (Scottish Sun)

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes that goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's replacement, Svein Ulreich, could prove the Bundesliga champions' weak link in Wednesday's Champions League tie in Germany against Celtic. (Evening Times)

Joey Barton appears in Morrissey's Spent the Day in Bed video

Former Rangers midfielder Jorg Albertz believes Celtic face no competition in Scotland and a move to the English Premier League would be good for the Parkhead club. (Daily Record)

Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish says that Celtic and Rangers would improve the English Premier League, but the former Liverpool manager believes EPL clubs would never vote the Glasgow outfits into their league set up because they know they would be a force to be reckoned with. (Daily Record)

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill, who lives in Edinburgh, insists he has not given the Scotland vacancy a second thought and that his only focus is his side's World Cup play-off against Switzerland. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Former Greenock Morton manager Allan McGraw thinks Aberdeen's Derek McInnes would be perfect for the Scotland job but thinks he is too young to leave club football. (Daily Record)

Former Dundee and Dundee United defender Lee Mair, who made it to the second round of auditions for The Apprentice after ending his football career to become an entrepreneur, says he was not "wacky" enough for the TV show's producers. (Evening Telegraph)

Hearts' midfield crisis has eased after Ross Callachan and Harry Cochrane returned to training. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Blane Dodds' departure as chief executive to take up the same role with Tennis Scotland has left Scottish Golf in disarray just six weeks before a crucial vote on future funding for the governing body. (The Scotsman)

The rise of netball in Scotland has been highlighted with the announcement that captain of the national team, Claire Brownie, has been included in the list of the top 20 twenty-somethings living and working in Scotland - the only sportswoman on the list that also includes entrepreneurs, musicians, artists and medical professionals. (The Scotsman)