Conor Chaplin: Portsmouth striker targets another 100 appearances for club

Conor Chaplin's second-half appearance at Doncaster could not help Portsmouth force a draw

Portsmouth striker Conor Chaplin already has his sights set on his next 100 appearances for the club.

Chaplin reached his first century when he came on at half-time in Pompey's game at Doncaster on Tuesday, but could not prevent a 2-1 defeat for his side.

The 20-year-old has netted 22 goals in his 100 appearances.

"It's a proud moment," he told BBC Radio Solent. "Not just for me, but for my family as I've grown up playing for the club and it's a real honour."

Injury has restricted Chaplin's appearances so far this season in League One.

But goals against Wigan and AFC Wimbledon so far have demonstrated his ability to make a step up after 16 goals in the previous League Two campaigns.

"It (100 appearances) doesn't really change anything," Chaplin said. "It's a landmark you get to and you can't look too far ahead in football.

"I've probably got to look at the next 100 appearances as another landmark. Within those 100, you want to achieve success with club, which would probably be promotion again to the Championship.

"You don't want to get carried away as you forget where you are, but we've had a decent start to this season and I've just got to keep focusing on getting back in the team and helping the lads."