Non-league Chorley make light-hearted Twitter plea for FA Cup players

Nick Haughton has made 46 appearances for Fleetwood Town

You could be forgiven for thinking that Chorley, who won 4-3 at Boston to set up a first FA Cup first-round tie since 1990, might be happy about their win.

But they will be without two key players for their trip to Fleetwood.

Matt Urwin and Nick Haughton are on loan from Fleetwood and cannot play against their parent club, so Chorley reached out on Twitter with a light-hearted plea.

The National League North club tweeted: "Wanted. Keeper and midfielder."

Haughton scored a hat-trick as they beat Boston in extra time on Tuesday to set up the tie with Fleetwood on 4 November.

"We've got a home tie against a League One team who we are aspiring to be, coming through the leagues and working their way up," captain Andy Teague told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"That's where we want to be in a few years."

Both Urwin and Haughton will be eligible to feature for Chorley should they progress past the first round.