BBC Sport - FA racism allegations inquiry: Request 'bordering on blackmail' - Eniola Aluko

FA chief's request 'bordering on blackmail' - Aluko

Footballer Eni Aluko tells the parliamentary inquiry over racism that FA chief executive Martin Glenn asked her to make a written statement that "the FA was not institutionally racist" and in return "the FA would consider" releasing the second portion of an agreed financial settlement.

Aluko says the offer was "bordering on blackmail". Glenn denies asking her to make the statement.

READ/WATCH MORE: Watch as FA bosses and Aluko appear in front of MPs

Top videos

Video

FA chief's request 'bordering on blackmail' - Aluko

Video

It is only human to cry - Bruno

  • From the section Boxing
Video

‘Leicester sacked Shakespeare too soon’ - Schwarzer

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Russia camp emotional and distracting'

Video

O'Neill happy to have Danes at home in second leg

Video

Why is Alpe d'Huez 'cycling's Wembley'?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Boyle and Sheen back swimmer's campaign

  • From the section Wales
Video

Life is so much easier with a race walker

Video

Watch Shakespeare's last interview as Leicester boss

Video

Marley wants to give England stability

Video

Hyde ecstatic at MK Dons FA Cup draw

Top Stories