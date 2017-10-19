Celtic can compete at top level, says Patrick Roberts after Bayern Munich defeat

Celtic's Patrick Roberts, Craig Gordon and Cristian Gamboa were left disappointed in Munich

Patrick Roberts insists Celtic can compete with Europe's elite despite another sobering night against one of the Champions League title favourites.

Bayern Munich eased to a 3-0 win over the Scottish champions in Bavaria.

With the return against the Germans to follow on Halloween, Celtic winger Roberts believes his side can keep pace with sides of Bayern's class.

"You can, but you do all the running, they've got some real quality and can obviously hurt us," he said.

Although Celtic did bounce back with a fine 3-0 win over Anderlecht in Belgium, the Scottish champions had began their Group B campaign with a 5-0 home hammering by Paris St-Germain.

"This is where we will be judged as players, in these big games," Roberts told BBC Scotland.

"A bit of magic from one of their players is all they need, but we've conceded three from crosses and we've got to do better.

"It's very tough, you can see it's tough. They're world class players, some of the best in the world, but we want to play in this competition and compete with them as much as we can."

The on-loan Manchester City winger does not think confidence has taken a significant blow ahead of the rest of the campaign and, more immediately, Saturday's League Cup semi-final against Hibernian at Hampden Park.

"Everyone knows we're high on confidence," he said. "We'll put that to bed now and look forward to the semi-final.

"You can always learn. Football's a learning game - you can learn from winning, you can learn from losing.

"We got beat, but we got beat by a good side. We have to take positives out of that and we've still got three games left."

Gordon made a fantastic stoppage-time save to deny Thomas Muller

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Craig Gordon does not subscribe to the theory that defeats such as the one suffered in Bavaria should act as any sort of reality check for the squad.

"We know where we are," he said. "We're still trying to improve at this level.

"Maybe outside people are trying to build us up to knock us down, but we know what we're trying to do and to come here and get anything is a massive ask.

"We tried to come here with a plan, which I think we did better second half, so we continue to try and improve and move forward that way.

"We couldn't manage it for 90 minutes, but I think we have to remember who we're up against here - a team that could go very far in this competition."