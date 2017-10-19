DCMS-FA back pages

The Daily Telegraph's back page on Thursday
The Daily Telegraph lead with Eni Aluko's suggestion that it was “bordering on blackmail” after she alleged she would only receive the second part of her settlement payment if she agreed to release a statement saying the FA was not "institutionally racist"
The Guardian
The Guardian lead with a similar line and on the apology Aluko received from the FA's chiefs
Metro newspaper
The Metro also detail the allegations
The Daily Star's back page on Thursday
The Daily Star state that the FA are in crisis after the grilling by the DCMS committee

