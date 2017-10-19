DCMS-FA back pages 19 Oct From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/41677387 Read more about sharing. The Daily Telegraph lead with Eni Aluko's suggestion that it was “bordering on blackmail” after she alleged she would only receive the second part of her settlement payment if she agreed to release a statement saying the FA was not "institutionally racist" The Guardian lead with a similar line and on the apology Aluko received from the FA's chiefs The Metro also detail the allegations The Daily Star state that the FA are in crisis after the grilling by the DCMS committee