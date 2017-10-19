Ivan Klasnic: Ex-Bolton Wanderers striker has third kidney transplant operation

Ivan Klasnic spent three seasons with Bolton Wanderers

Former Bolton Wanderers striker Ivan Klasnic has had a third kidney operation after a donor was found.

The 37-year-old suffered kidney failure while playing for Werder Bremen in 2006 and received a transplant from his mother, but it was rejected days later.

Klasnic then received a donor from his father soon after but his kidneys failed again in September 2016.

Bolton issued a statement saying "get well soon" to Klasnic, who made 41 appearances for Croatia.

The former FC St Pauli and Mainz man had been due to attend Bolton's game against QPR at the Macron Stadium on Saturday.

He scored 24 goals in 77 games for Wanderers between 2009 and 2012 after signing from Nantes.