Giovanni Liberti: Player banned for urinating at fans 'drinking from fountain'
An Italian fourth division player has been banned for urinating at away fans - but his club's president says he was drinking from a water fountain.
Turris Calcio's Giovanni Liberti has been suspended for five matches after the incident during a stoppage in play during a 3-3 draw with Sarnese.
Club president Antonio Colantonio, who plans to appeal, said: "There's a fountain near the wall and the player.
"He was drinking and adjusting his shirt, which should be in his shorts."
Colantonio added: "The visiting club confirmed to us that our player did not do anything that has been alleged."