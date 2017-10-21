League of Ireland: Sligo Rovers 3-0 Derry City

Rhys McCabe and Vinny Faherty were both on the scoresheet for Sligo Rovers against Derry City on Saturday night

Derry City missed the chance to move up to third place in the Premier Division losing at Sligo Rovers on Saturday.

First-half goals from Rhys McCabe and Vinny Faherty plus a late third by Craig Roddan eased Rovers' relegation fears but relegated Finn Harps.

The game was a poor spectacle due to dreadful weather conditions in Sligo, McCabe's wind-assisted free kick giving Rovers an eighth-minute lead.

Faherty stabbed home a second after 40 minutes after slack Derry defence.

Visiting goalkeeper Gerard Doherty failed to palm away a free kick and Faherty pounced, drilling the ball through a sea of bodies.

The Derry defence was again at fault late on with Roddan capitalising on a mix-up between Doherty and Darren Cole.

Shamrock Rovers' 1-0 defeat at Bray on Friday opened the door for the Candystripes to move into third place but they rarely threatened the home side.

However Kenny Shiels' side are already assured of Europa League football and finish the campaign at home against St Patrick's Athletic on Friday.

Sligo need a point in their final game away to already relegated Drogheda United to guarantee their top-flight status.