Paul Scholes: Ex-Manchester United midfielder wanted Oldham Athletic manager's job

Media playback is not supported on this device I had an interview for Oldham job, says Scholes

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes says he was interested in the Oldham Athletic manager's job prior to Richie Wellens' appointment.

The 42-year-old was linked with the managerial role at the League One club, but Wellens was given the job after a successful spell as caretaker boss.

Latics chairman Simon Corney also said Scholes recommended him for the job.

"I wanted the job, I was interviewed and had a chat with Mark Moisley [chief executive] and Simon," Scholes said.

Wellens moved the club from bottom of League One to 19th and is unbeaten in his five games in charge of the Latics - winning four and drawing one.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Scholes continued: "I think the chat went well. Obviously other people were interviewed for the job but they couldn't ignore what Richie has done in his five games.

"He won the first four and brought a really good style of football. I just really hope he goes on to do well now, the people of Oldham deserve a little bit of success and hopefully he can provide that."