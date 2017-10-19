Northern Ireland fans to be allocated 1,800 tickets for Basel game

Northern Ireland fans' support of their team saw them earning an award at Euro 2016

Northern Ireland fans will be allocated around 1,800 tickets for the World Cup play-off second leg against Switzerland on 12 November.

The Swiss FA told BBC Sport NI on Thursday that Northern Ireland would receive 5% of the 36,000 capacity at St Jakob Park in Basel.

That figure will equate to 1,800 tickets being given to the Irish FA.

The Irish FA is working on a priority scheme for the allocation and will give further details in due course.

Switzerland's 900-ticket allocation for the first leg at Windsor Park on 9 November sold out within an hour of going on sale on Thursday.

Northern Ireland will aim to qualify for their first World Cup finals in 30 years in the play-off against the Swiss.