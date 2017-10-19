Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Zorya Luhansk v Hertha Berlin
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Zorya Luhansk
- 16Lunin
- 39Opanasenko
- 4PryimaSubstituted forSvatokat 22'minutes
- 24Grechyshkin
- 2Sukhotsky
- 8Kharatin
- 20Karavayev
- 5Gordienko
- 96Araujo Da SilvaBooked at 4mins
- 19Lunev
- 95Lirio Freitas de Castilho
Substitutes
- 3Svatok
- 6Kamenyuka
- 10Soares Damasceno
- 18Andrievsky
- 28Gromov
- 36Babenko
- 77Chuvaev
Hertha Berlin
- 22Jarstein
- 2Pekarík
- 5Stark
- 4Rekik
- 21Plattenhardt
- 23Weiser
- 28Lustenberger
- 26Maier
- 7Esswein
- 20Lazaro
- 27Selke
Substitutes
- 3Skjelbred
- 8Kalou
- 10Duda
- 19Ibisevic
- 24Haraguchi
- 25Torunarigha
- 33Klinsmann
- Referee:
- Liran Liany
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Silas (Zorya Luhansk).
Substitution
Substitution, Zorya Luhansk. Oleksandr Svatok replaces Vasiliy Pryima because of an injury.
Foul by Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin).
Maxim Lunev (Zorya Luhansk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Vasiliy Pryima (Zorya Luhansk) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Oleksandr Karavayev (Zorya Luhansk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Igor Kharatin with a headed pass.
Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artem Sukhotsky (Zorya Luhansk).
Foul by Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin).
Dmytro Grechyshkin (Zorya Luhansk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Zorya Luhansk. Artem Gordienko tries a through ball, but Iury is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Oleksandr Karavayev (Zorya Luhansk) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Maxim Lunev.
Foul by Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin).
Silas (Zorya Luhansk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Arne Maier (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Igor Kharatin (Zorya Luhansk).
Attempt missed. Alexander Esswein (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro.
Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Andriy Lunin.
Attempt saved. Mitchell Weiser (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro.
Attempt missed. Alexander Esswein (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mitchell Weiser.
Booking
Silas (Zorya Luhansk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mitchell Weiser (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Silas (Zorya Luhansk).
Corner, Zorya Luhansk. Conceded by Fabian Lustenberger.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.