Europa League - Group J
Zorya Luhansk0Hertha Berlin0

Zorya Luhansk v Hertha Berlin

Line-ups

Zorya Luhansk

  • 16Lunin
  • 39Opanasenko
  • 4PryimaSubstituted forSvatokat 22'minutes
  • 24Grechyshkin
  • 2Sukhotsky
  • 8Kharatin
  • 20Karavayev
  • 5Gordienko
  • 96Araujo Da SilvaBooked at 4mins
  • 19Lunev
  • 95Lirio Freitas de Castilho

Substitutes

  • 3Svatok
  • 6Kamenyuka
  • 10Soares Damasceno
  • 18Andrievsky
  • 28Gromov
  • 36Babenko
  • 77Chuvaev

Hertha Berlin

  • 22Jarstein
  • 2Pekarík
  • 5Stark
  • 4Rekik
  • 21Plattenhardt
  • 23Weiser
  • 28Lustenberger
  • 26Maier
  • 7Esswein
  • 20Lazaro
  • 27Selke

Substitutes

  • 3Skjelbred
  • 8Kalou
  • 10Duda
  • 19Ibisevic
  • 24Haraguchi
  • 25Torunarigha
  • 33Klinsmann
Referee:
Liran Liany

Match Stats

Home TeamZorya LuhanskAway TeamHertha Berlin
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Silas (Zorya Luhansk).

Substitution

Substitution, Zorya Luhansk. Oleksandr Svatok replaces Vasiliy Pryima because of an injury.

Foul by Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin).

Maxim Lunev (Zorya Luhansk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Vasiliy Pryima (Zorya Luhansk) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Oleksandr Karavayev (Zorya Luhansk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Igor Kharatin with a headed pass.

Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artem Sukhotsky (Zorya Luhansk).

Foul by Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin).

Dmytro Grechyshkin (Zorya Luhansk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Zorya Luhansk. Artem Gordienko tries a through ball, but Iury is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Oleksandr Karavayev (Zorya Luhansk) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Maxim Lunev.

Foul by Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin).

Silas (Zorya Luhansk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Arne Maier (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Igor Kharatin (Zorya Luhansk).

Attempt missed. Alexander Esswein (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro.

Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Andriy Lunin.

Attempt saved. Mitchell Weiser (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro.

Attempt missed. Alexander Esswein (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mitchell Weiser.

Booking

Silas (Zorya Luhansk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mitchell Weiser (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Silas (Zorya Luhansk).

Corner, Zorya Luhansk. Conceded by Fabian Lustenberger.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal21103124
2Slavia Prague21102114
3FC Astana31116424
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv301205-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev22006336
2Young Boys20202202
3Partizan Belgrade201134-11
4Skenderbeu201124-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga22004226
2Ludogorets21102114
3Istanbul Basaksehir201112-11
4Hoffenheim200224-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22008356
2AEK Athens21104314
3Austria Vienna201137-41
4HNK Rijeka200235-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21104134
2Lyon20202202
3Apollon Limassol20203302
4Everton201125-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow21103034
2FC Copenhagen20200002
3Sheriff Tiraspol20200002
4Zlín201103-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Steaua Bucharest32105147
2Viktoria Plzen311134-14
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva311134-14
4Lugano301224-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal32107347
2Crvena Zvezda31202115
3BATE Borisov302135-22
4Köln301214-31

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg32103127
2Vitória Guimarães31113304
3Marseille310212-13
4Konyaspor310223-13

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK32013126
2Zorya Luhansk311112-14
3Ath Bilbao31111104
4Hertha Berlin302101-12

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio32106337
2Nice32109277
3Vitesse301237-41
4SV Zulte Waregem301228-61

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg33009189
2Real Sociedad32016336
3Rosenborg310236-33
4Vardar300319-80
View full Europa League tables

