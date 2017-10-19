Europa League - Group A
FC Astana4Maccabi Tel-Aviv0

FC Astana v Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Line-ups

FC Astana

  • 1Eric
  • 4ShitovBooked at 61mins
  • 27Logvinenko
  • 5Anicic
  • 77Shomko
  • 23Twumasi
  • 15BeysebekovSubstituted forTagybergenat 85'minutes
  • 18Maevski
  • 45MurtazaevSubstituted forTomasovat 74'minutes
  • 7MuzhikovBooked at 13minsSubstituted forGrahovacat 69'minutes
  • 30Kabananga

Substitutes

  • 8Grahovac
  • 9Despotovic
  • 14Tomasov
  • 17Tagybergen
  • 25Maliy
  • 35Mokin
  • 44Postnikov

Maccabi Tel-Aviv

  • 95Rajkovic
  • 3Shpungin
  • 26Ben Haim
  • 5Babin
  • 27Davidzada
  • 11BlackmanBooked at 41mins
  • 42PeretzBooked at 33minsSubstituted forRikanat 45'minutes
  • 13Yeini
  • 31SusicSubstituted forAtarat 45'minutes
  • 28Battocchio
  • 9KjartanssonSubstituted forTibiat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Atzili
  • 16Atar
  • 18Tibi
  • 19Miller Tenenbaum
  • 21Filipenko
  • 22Rikan
  • 45Altman
Referee:
Sergey Boyko

Match Stats

Home TeamFC AstanaAway TeamMaccabi Tel-Aviv
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home18
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home17
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, FC Astana 4, Maccabi Tel Aviv 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Astana 4, Maccabi Tel Aviv 0.

Offside, FC Astana. Srdjan Grahovac tries a through ball, but Patrick Twumasi is caught offside.

Nick Blackman (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Srdjan Grahovac (FC Astana).

Attempt missed. Patrick Twumasi (FC Astana) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Junior Kabananga.

Attempt missed. Dmitriy Shomko (FC Astana) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Astana. Askhat Tagybergen replaces Abzal Beysebekov.

Attempt missed. Marin Tomasov (FC Astana) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Srdjan Grahovac.

Offside, Maccabi Tel Aviv. Jean-Sylvain Babin tries a through ball, but Eliran Atar is caught offside.

Avi Rikan (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marin Anicic (FC Astana).

Sheran Yeini (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Abzal Beysebekov (FC Astana).

Substitution

Substitution, Maccabi Tel Aviv. Eytan Tibi replaces Vidar Orn Kjartansson.

Cristian Battocchio (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ivan Maevski (FC Astana).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Astana. Marin Tomasov replaces Roman Murtazaev.

Offside, Maccabi Tel Aviv. Avi Rikan tries a through ball, but Cristian Battocchio is caught offside.

Hand ball by Junior Kabananga (FC Astana).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Astana. Srdjan Grahovac replaces Serikzhan Muzhikov.

Vidar Orn Kjartansson (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marin Anicic (FC Astana).

Attempt saved. Cristian Battocchio (Maccabi Tel Aviv) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Eliran Atar (Maccabi Tel Aviv) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vidar Orn Kjartansson.

Booking

Igor Shitov (FC Astana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Eliran Atar (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Igor Shitov (FC Astana).

Attempt saved. Serikzhan Muzhikov (FC Astana) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yuri Logvinenko.

Attempt missed. Patrick Twumasi (FC Astana) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Junior Kabananga.

Corner, FC Astana. Conceded by Tal Ben Haim.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Junior Kabananga (FC Astana) because of an injury.

Offside, FC Astana. Dmitriy Shomko tries a through ball, but Junior Kabananga is caught offside.

Corner, FC Astana. Conceded by Ofir Davidzada.

Foul by Ivan Maevski (FC Astana).

Cristian Battocchio (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! FC Astana 4, Maccabi Tel Aviv 0. Junior Kabananga (FC Astana) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dmitriy Shomko.

Attempt missed. Vidar Orn Kjartansson (Maccabi Tel Aviv) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ofir Davidzada with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Maccabi Tel Aviv. Conceded by Marin Anicic.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal21103124
2Slavia Prague21102114
3FC Astana31116424
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv301205-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev22006336
2Young Boys20202202
3Partizan Belgrade201134-11
4Skenderbeu201124-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga22004226
2Ludogorets21102114
3Istanbul Basaksehir201112-11
4Hoffenheim200224-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22008356
2AEK Athens21104314
3Austria Vienna201137-41
4HNK Rijeka200235-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21104134
2Lyon20202202
3Apollon Limassol20203302
4Everton201125-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow21103034
2FC Copenhagen20200002
3Sheriff Tiraspol20200002
4Zlín201103-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Steaua Bucharest32105147
2Viktoria Plzen311134-14
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva311134-14
4Lugano301224-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal32107347
2Crvena Zvezda31202115
3BATE Borisov302135-22
4Köln301214-31

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg32103127
2Vitória Guimarães31113304
3Marseille310212-13
4Konyaspor310223-13

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK32013126
2Zorya Luhansk311112-14
3Ath Bilbao31111104
4Hertha Berlin302101-12

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio32106337
2Nice32109277
3Vitesse301237-41
4SV Zulte Waregem301228-61

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg33009189
2Real Sociedad32016336
3Rosenborg310236-33
4Vardar300319-80
