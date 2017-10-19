Match ends, FC Astana 4, Maccabi Tel Aviv 0.
FC Astana v Maccabi Tel-Aviv
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
FC Astana
- 1Eric
- 4ShitovBooked at 61mins
- 27Logvinenko
- 5Anicic
- 77Shomko
- 23Twumasi
- 15BeysebekovSubstituted forTagybergenat 85'minutes
- 18Maevski
- 45MurtazaevSubstituted forTomasovat 74'minutes
- 7MuzhikovBooked at 13minsSubstituted forGrahovacat 69'minutes
- 30Kabananga
Substitutes
- 8Grahovac
- 9Despotovic
- 14Tomasov
- 17Tagybergen
- 25Maliy
- 35Mokin
- 44Postnikov
Maccabi Tel-Aviv
- 95Rajkovic
- 3Shpungin
- 26Ben Haim
- 5Babin
- 27Davidzada
- 11BlackmanBooked at 41mins
- 42PeretzBooked at 33minsSubstituted forRikanat 45'minutes
- 13Yeini
- 31SusicSubstituted forAtarat 45'minutes
- 28Battocchio
- 9KjartanssonSubstituted forTibiat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Atzili
- 16Atar
- 18Tibi
- 19Miller Tenenbaum
- 21Filipenko
- 22Rikan
- 45Altman
- Referee:
- Sergey Boyko
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Astana 4, Maccabi Tel Aviv 0.
Offside, FC Astana. Srdjan Grahovac tries a through ball, but Patrick Twumasi is caught offside.
Nick Blackman (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Srdjan Grahovac (FC Astana).
Attempt missed. Patrick Twumasi (FC Astana) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Junior Kabananga.
Attempt missed. Dmitriy Shomko (FC Astana) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Astana. Askhat Tagybergen replaces Abzal Beysebekov.
Attempt missed. Marin Tomasov (FC Astana) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Srdjan Grahovac.
Offside, Maccabi Tel Aviv. Jean-Sylvain Babin tries a through ball, but Eliran Atar is caught offside.
Avi Rikan (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marin Anicic (FC Astana).
Sheran Yeini (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abzal Beysebekov (FC Astana).
Substitution
Substitution, Maccabi Tel Aviv. Eytan Tibi replaces Vidar Orn Kjartansson.
Cristian Battocchio (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Maevski (FC Astana).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Astana. Marin Tomasov replaces Roman Murtazaev.
Offside, Maccabi Tel Aviv. Avi Rikan tries a through ball, but Cristian Battocchio is caught offside.
Hand ball by Junior Kabananga (FC Astana).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Astana. Srdjan Grahovac replaces Serikzhan Muzhikov.
Vidar Orn Kjartansson (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marin Anicic (FC Astana).
Attempt saved. Cristian Battocchio (Maccabi Tel Aviv) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Eliran Atar (Maccabi Tel Aviv) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vidar Orn Kjartansson.
Booking
Igor Shitov (FC Astana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eliran Atar (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Igor Shitov (FC Astana).
Attempt saved. Serikzhan Muzhikov (FC Astana) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yuri Logvinenko.
Attempt missed. Patrick Twumasi (FC Astana) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Junior Kabananga.
Corner, FC Astana. Conceded by Tal Ben Haim.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Junior Kabananga (FC Astana) because of an injury.
Offside, FC Astana. Dmitriy Shomko tries a through ball, but Junior Kabananga is caught offside.
Corner, FC Astana. Conceded by Ofir Davidzada.
Foul by Ivan Maevski (FC Astana).
Cristian Battocchio (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! FC Astana 4, Maccabi Tel Aviv 0. Junior Kabananga (FC Astana) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dmitriy Shomko.
Attempt missed. Vidar Orn Kjartansson (Maccabi Tel Aviv) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ofir Davidzada with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Maccabi Tel Aviv. Conceded by Marin Anicic.