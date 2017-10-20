BBC Sport - Team-mates tweets: Rainbows, maps and chocolate libraries from England women's team
- From the section Women's Football
England's Siobhan Chamberlain and Jill Scott guess which of their team-mates have been tweeting about chocolate libraries, rainbows and David Attenborough.
