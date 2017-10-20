BBC Sport - Team-mates tweets: Rainbows, maps and chocolate libraries from England women's team

England team-mates tweets: Maps, chocolate & Attenborough

England's Siobhan Chamberlain and Jill Scott guess which of their team-mates have been tweeting about chocolate libraries, rainbows and David Attenborough.

Watch live France v England, women's international friendly on Friday, 20 October - BBC Red Button and online from 19:45 BST

WATCH MORE: Murphy rates Newcastle squad's tweets

Top videos

Video

England team-mates tweets: Maps, chocolate & Attenborough

Video

Root predicts goals galore in Spurs v Liverpool clash

Video

Paul Merson plays for local Welsh club

Video

Brazilian factory worker to Champion Flat Jockey

Video

What makes the Hulk angry?

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

FA needs radical reform - Neville

Video

Rob Hayles' tyre-ing training innovation

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Dyche 'flattered' by links to Leicester job

Video

GB's Truesdale wins World Para-taekwondo title

Video

'Some managers cry & cry' - Conte v Mourinho

Video

FA 'still not listening' to Aluko - PFA chief

Top Stories