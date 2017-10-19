Friday's back pages

The Times report Chelsea players are unhappy with manager Antonio Conte
The Telegraph says Ronald Koeman's future is in doubt after Everton's home defeat in the Europa League
The Guardian show Everton captain Ashley Williams' scuffle against Lyon
The i paper also show Williams &amp;quot;starting a mass brawl&amp;quot; in the Europa League tie against Lyon
The Metro lead with Olivier Giroud's winner for Arsenal against Crvena Zvezda
