Scottish Gossip: League Cup semi-finals, Motherwell, Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Rodgers, Miller

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has challenged his players to prove their doubters wrong, after accusing BT Sport of dismissing his side in an advert for this weekend's League Cup semi-finals.(Daily Record)

BT Sport chiefs have pulled the plug on the television advert that displayed Celtic and Rangers' names much larger than those of Hibernian and Motherwell.(Scottish Sun)

Celtic have the wrong manager in charge if they want someone to park the bus, says Brendan Rodgers. The Northern Irishman says he will not change his philosophy as his side attempt to make progress in the Champions League. (Daily Record)

Kenny Miller has not featured in the club's last two games

Rangers striker Kenny Miller is ready to face Motherwell in Sunday's League Cup semi-final at Hampden. Miller has not featured in the last two matches following an alleged disagreement with boss Pedro Caixinha. (Daily Express)

Rangers captain Lee Wallace has praised Miller and says he hopes any outstanding issues the veteran forward has with the Ibrox club are resolved. (Daily Mail)

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig says the entire playing squad support manager Brendan Rodgers' tactical approach in their European campaign. "We will play our brand of football and believe in it," says the Swede. "We all buy into the plan to play this way." (Daily Record)

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald admits the board's patience is approaching breaking point. The Jags have three points from nine games in the Premiership this season and are still searching for their first league win of the campaign. "We'll need to work to get out of this," says Archibald. (Daily Record)

Hibernian defender David Gray has praised the impact manager Neil Lennon has had at Easter Road. Speaking ahead of this weekend's League Cup semi-final against Celtic, Gray said: "He's a winner. He wants to win every single day in training. That's why he was so successful as a player and a manager." (The National)

Brendan Rodgers says Celtic won't park the bus during his tenure

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright is tipping summer signing Stefan Scougall to emerge as a key player in the club's target of a top-six place in the Premiership this season. (Daily Record)

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie says Shelley Kerr's half-time team talk inspired the national side to a 2-1 win in their Women's World Cup qualifying opener against Belarus in Minsk. (Daily Record)