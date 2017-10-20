FA: Trust is at an all-time low after discrimination claims - Trevor Sinclair

Media playback is not supported on this device FA chief's request 'bordering on blackmail' - Aluko addresses inquiry

Trevor Sinclair says black and ethnic minority players need to see "change at the top" of the Football Association because trust is at an "all-time low".

Sinclair, 44, has called for "radical changes" after the FA's handling of discrimination claims against former England women's boss Mark Sampson.

Ex-England winger Sinclair says the governing body is "institutionalised" and need to be more diverse.

"There needs to be reform, " Sinclair told BBC Sport.

The FA apologised on Wednesday for racially discriminatory remarks made by Sampson to Eniola Aluko in 2014 and to her Chelsea and England team-mate Drew Spence in 2015, as a reopened investigation into their complaints was published.

But the organisation was subsequently described as "shambolic" as FA bosses faced difficult questions during a four-hour parliamentary inquiry.

"The FA is the guardian of the game and the way this has been dealt with over the last 24-48 hours, I find it impossible that the people who are in charge at the moment can continue," said Sinclair.

"You have to look at the head, Martin Glenn. The FA and the trust from the public and professionals within the sport is at an all-time low and it needs to be repaired. I don't feel anyone would be willing to buy into repairing until the people who are in the positions of power are changed.

He added: "For young players and black people and people of different races who are involved in the sport now, they need to see change at the top."

In July, the FA board reduced from 12 to 10 members, and from the start of the 2018-19 season three members of the board will be women.