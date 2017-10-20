Remi Matthews: Norwich City goalkeeper joins Plymouth Argyle on emergency loan

Remi Matthews is in line make his Argyle debut away at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday

Plymouth Argyle have signed Norwich City goalkeeper Remi Matthews on an emergency loan.

The 23-year-old is set to be the fifth goalkeeper to play for Argyle this season and comes in after Kyle Letheren hurt his thigh on Tuesday at Blackburn.

Teenager Michael Cooper made his debut as a substitute, with Luke McCormick and Robbert te Loeke also both injured.

Clubs can sign a keeper on loan outside the transfer window if all their professional keepers are unavailable.

Matthews is yet to make a first team appearance for Norwich, but has had two spells on loan in League One - in 2015-16 with Burton Albion and Doncaster.

He also played 27 times for Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Academicals on a season-long loan last season.

