Leicester City earned more Champions League money than Real Madrid in 2016-17

Leicester City reached the quarter-finals before losing to Atletico Madrid

Leicester City earned more money for reaching the Champions League quarter-finals last season than Real Madrid did for winning the competition.

The Foxes, who were knocked out by Atletico Madrid, received 81.7m euros (£73.2m) in their debut season in the competition.

Champions League winners Real Madrid were paid 81m euros (£72.6m).

Runners-up Juventus were the only club to earn more with 110.4m euros (£98.6m).

In total clubs taking part in the Champions League shared 1.396bn euros (£1.25bn) in payments from Uefa.

Manchester United were paid 44.5m euros (£40m) for winning the Europa League - more than double any other club in last season's tournament.

Arsenal, who fell to a 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the last 16, were paid 64.6m euros (£58m).

Manchester City, who came through the play-offs and lost to Monaco in the last 16, earned 50.2m euros (£45m), while Tottenham, who failed to get out of the group stages, received 43.2m euros (£39m).

Celtic, who also failed to progress from their group, were paid 31.7m euros (£28m).

How the payment adds up

Participation bonus Performance bonus Market pool Round of 16 Quarter-finals Semi-final Final All figures in euros Leicester 12.7m 7.4m 49.1m 6m 6.5m Real Madrid 12.7m 6.7m 26.1m 6m 6.5m 7.5m 15.5m Juventus 12.7m 7.9m 58.8m 6m 6.5m 7.5m 11m