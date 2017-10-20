Leicester City earned more Champions League money than Real Madrid in 2016-17
-
- From the section European Football
Leicester City earned more money for reaching the Champions League quarter-finals last season than Real Madrid did for winning the competition.
The Foxes, who were knocked out by Atletico Madrid, received 81.7m euros (£73.2m) in their debut season in the competition.
Champions League winners Real Madrid were paid 81m euros (£72.6m).
Runners-up Juventus were the only club to earn more with 110.4m euros (£98.6m).
In total clubs taking part in the Champions League shared 1.396bn euros (£1.25bn) in payments from Uefa.
Manchester United were paid 44.5m euros (£40m) for winning the Europa League - more than double any other club in last season's tournament.
Arsenal, who fell to a 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the last 16, were paid 64.6m euros (£58m).
Manchester City, who came through the play-offs and lost to Monaco in the last 16, earned 50.2m euros (£45m), while Tottenham, who failed to get out of the group stages, received 43.2m euros (£39m).
Celtic, who also failed to progress from their group, were paid 31.7m euros (£28m).
How the payment adds up
|Participation bonus
|Performance bonus
|Market pool
|Round of 16
|Quarter-finals
|Semi-final
|Final
|All figures in euros
|Leicester
|12.7m
|7.4m
|49.1m
|6m
|6.5m
|Real Madrid
|12.7m
|6.7m
|26.1m
|6m
|6.5m
|7.5m
|15.5m
|Juventus
|12.7m
|7.9m
|58.8m
|6m
|6.5m
|7.5m
|11m
- Each club was guaranteed a minimum payment of 12.7m euros for participating in the group stage, while additional performance bonuses of 1.5m euros per win and 500,000 euros per draw.
- The 500,000 euros surplus for each drawn match was pooled and redistributed to all clubs taking part in the group stage in accordance with the number of wins they achieved.
- Further bonuses were paid for each knockout round reached: 6m euros for the round of 16, 6.5m euros for the quarter-finals, 7.5m euros for the semi-finals, 11m euros for the runners-up in the final and 15.5m euros for the winners.
- Monies from the market pool were divided according to the value of the TV deal in each country, among other factors.