Stephen Bywater: Burton Albion goalkeeper signs new contract

Stephen Bywater only played six games last season, but has been ever present in the Championship this season with 12 appearances already

Burton Albion goalkeeper Stephen Bywater has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Championship club until the summer of 2019.

Bywater, who joined in January 2016, impressed at the end of last season, making six appearances as the Brewers retained their second-tier status.

The ex-West Ham and Derby keeper only signed a 12-month extension in June.

"He's been exemplary since coming into the team following Jon McLaughlin's injury," said manager Nigel Clough.

"He has been one of our most consistent performers this season."