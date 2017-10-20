BBC Sport - Antonio Conte: Chelsea training methods are the same as last season
Chelsea training methods unchanged - Conte
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has dismissed suggestions of disgruntlement at the club over his training methods.
The Italian coach says his methods are the same as last season, but the club are "maybe working 70% less in the season" than they were during last season's Premier League title-winning campaign, when they did not have any European fixtures.
