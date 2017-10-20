Crystal Palace v Man City: New Year's Eve fixture change 'appalling'

More fixtures over the Christmas period are expected to be changed, with all amendments to be announced by 27 October

The decision to move Manchester City's Premier League game against Crystal Palace to New Year's Eve is "totally unacceptable", says a City fans' group.

The match at Selhurst Park, originally scheduled for 30 December, will be played at 12:00 GMT the following day, the Premier League announced on Friday.

Kevin Parker, general secretary of the Manchester City Supporters' Club, said he is "appalled" by the fixture change.

It will be the only Premier League game played on New Year's Eve.

City travel to Newcastle United on 27 December, while their home game against Watford scheduled for 1 January 2018 will be moved given they will play on 31 December.

"To say I am upset by these changes is an understatement," Parker told BBC Sport.

"As City fans we were facing two away games and one home game over the Christmas and New Year period.

"Now, not only do we swap from a Bank Holiday game to an evening away game on 27 December, and then an away game at noon on New Year's Eve - to the most difficult London game you can get to - but we also lose our only home game on New Year's Day."

The match between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford has been moved from 15:00 to 17:30 on 30 December.

No Premier League games will take place on Christmas Eve, despite suggestions that the Arsenal-Liverpool match was set to be moved from 23 December.