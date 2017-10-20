Irish Premiership: Ards 2-1 Warrenpoint Town

Guillaume Keke secured all three points for Ards in Friday night's league encounter

Guillaume Keke struck a 90th-minute winner as Ards edged out Warrenpoint and clinched their first home Premiership victory of the season.

Darren Murray fired Town in front after just three minutes in a wet and windy Bangor and Alan Davidson hit the woodwork for the visitors.

Jonah Mitchell slotted in the equaliser on 61 minutes before Keke found the bottom corner for a last-gasp winner.

The results moves Ards up to ninth and two places above Warrenpoint.

Ards were aiming to build on Tuesday's impressive 4-0 thumping of Glenavon in the League Cup but they suffered an early setback at the Bangor Fuels Arena.

Murray connected with Josh Lynch's corner to drill into the bottom corner from 14 yards and give the visitors a perfect start.

Davidson saw a shot blocked by keeper Sam Johnston and he hit the post direct from the resulting corner.

Warrenpoint keeper Beerat Turker was also called into action with a save to keep out a close-range header from Ben Arthurs.

Over and out

Sean Mackle wasted a good chance to double Town's lead early in the second when he fired over.

It was a costly miss as teenager Mitchell equalised with a shot through a crowd of players and into the bottom corner.

Kyle Cherry and Michael Ruddy sent efforts off-target for the hosts before Murray saw his strike tipped over by Johnston.

Keke popped up with the decisive third goal, the substitute supplying a calm finish after going clear on goal.

Danske Bank Premiership - Friday 20 October Ards 2-1 Warrenpoint Town