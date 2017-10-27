Championship
QPR15:00Wolves
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jamie Mackie
Jamie Mackie is QPR's joint-top scorer this season with three goals, alongside Matt Smith, Idrissa Sylla and Conor Washington
QPR left-back Jack Robinson (hand) is a doubt while centre-back Steven Caulker is short of match fitness.

Fellow defenders Grant Hall and James Perch (both knee) and captain Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Championship leaders Wolves have no new injury concerns after their midweek EFL League Cup exit on penalties to Premier League pacesetters Manchester City.

There are five joint Championship top scorers, on seven goals, and Wolves have two, Leo Bonatini and Diogo Jota.

Bonatini has only scored one of those seven away from home - but he is expected to figure as Wolves go in search of a 10th win in 14 games this season.

SAM's prediction
Home win 25%Draw 26%Away win 49%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • QPR have won just one of their last 13 league matches against Wolves at Loftus Road - 1-0 in December 2008 courtesy of a Martin Rowlands goal.
  • Wolves have lost just one of their last eight league games played in London - and are unbeaten in their last four visits to the capital.
  • Only Brentford (129) have had more shots in home Championship games this season than QPR (112).
  • Leo Bonatini has scored seven league goals this season - three with his right foot and three with his left foot. But he has scored only once away from home.
  • The Hoops have lost 10 points from leading positions this season. Only Brentford (14) have dropped more.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves1392224131129
2Cardiff138321810827
3Sheff Utd139041811727
4Leeds137242112923
5Aston Villa136431913622
6Norwich136431314-122
7Bristol City135622014621
8Preston135621711621
9Derby125431713419
10Fulham134631714318
11Ipswich126062018218
12Nottm Forest136071721-418
13Middlesbrough134541512317
14Hull134452420416
15Millwall134451614216
16Sheff Wed134451616016
17QPR133641617-115
18Brentford132741718-113
19Barnsley123361518-312
20Reading123361114-312
21Birmingham13328821-1311
22Burton13247625-1910
23Sunderland131661625-99
24Bolton13139724-176
View full Championship table

