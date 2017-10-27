Queens Park Rangers v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jamie Mackie is QPR's joint-top scorer this season with three goals, alongside Matt Smith, Idrissa Sylla and Conor Washington

QPR left-back Jack Robinson (hand) is a doubt while centre-back Steven Caulker is short of match fitness.

Fellow defenders Grant Hall and James Perch (both knee) and captain Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Championship leaders Wolves have no new injury concerns after their midweek EFL League Cup exit on penalties to Premier League pacesetters Manchester City.

There are five joint Championship top scorers, on seven goals, and Wolves have two, Leo Bonatini and Diogo Jota.

Bonatini has only scored one of those seven away from home - but he is expected to figure as Wolves go in search of a 10th win in 14 games this season.

SAM's prediction Home win 25% Draw 26% Away win 49%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

