Fulham v Bolton Wanderers

Tom Cairney's last start for Fulham came in the 2-0 win at Ipswich on 26 August

Fulham will assess midfielder Stefan Johansen (groin) while captain Tom Cairney is pushing to make his first start since August after knee trouble.

Forwards Sheyi Ojo (shoulder) and Lucas Piazon (broken leg) remain sidelined.

Will Buckley could feature for Bolton after recovering from a calf injury, but Chris Taylor and Reece Burke remain unavailable because of injury.

There are no other injury concerns for the Trotters, who will remain bottom of the Championship even if they win.

SAM's prediction Home win 73% Draw 15% Away win 12%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts