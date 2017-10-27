Fulham v Bolton Wanderers
Fulham will assess midfielder Stefan Johansen (groin) while captain Tom Cairney is pushing to make his first start since August after knee trouble.
Forwards Sheyi Ojo (shoulder) and Lucas Piazon (broken leg) remain sidelined.
Will Buckley could feature for Bolton after recovering from a calf injury, but Chris Taylor and Reece Burke remain unavailable because of injury.
There are no other injury concerns for the Trotters, who will remain bottom of the Championship even if they win.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 73%
|Draw 15%
|Away win 12%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Fulham have lost just once in their last 14 league clashes with Bolton (W8 D5) - losing 3-1 at the Macron Stadium in February 2015.
- Indeed, Bolton haven't beaten Fulham at Craven Cottage in the league since November 1992, losing 11 of their 15 trips there since then (D4), failing to score more than a single goal in any of those matches (nine goals total).
- Bolton have failed to score in seven of their last nine league games against Fulham.
- Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen has been involved in five goals in his last seven league games (four goals, one assist).
- Bolton, who've lost their last four away league games without scoring a goal, haven't lost five away games in a row without scoring since March 1989 (a run of six).
- Fulham have only kept one home Championship clean sheet in 2017, a joint-low of teams to play in the second tier in both last season and 2017-18, along with Burton.