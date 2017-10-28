League One
Peterborough1Shrewsbury0

Peterborough United v Shrewsbury Town

Line-ups

Peterborough

  • 1Bond
  • 27Taylor
  • 6Baldwin
  • 5Tafazolli
  • 3Hughes
  • 42Grant
  • 20Doughty
  • 7Edwards
  • 18Da Silva Lopes
  • 11MaddisonBooked at 21mins
  • 14Marriott

Substitutes

  • 2Shephard
  • 9Miller
  • 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 19Kanu
  • 21Anderson
  • 23Chettle
  • 25O'Malley

Shrewsbury

  • 1Henderson
  • 2Riley
  • 6Beckles
  • 22Nsiala
  • 13Bolton
  • 23Rodman
  • 20Nolan
  • 8Ogogo
  • 4Godfrey
  • 7Whalley
  • 9Morris

Substitutes

  • 11Gnahoua
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 15MacGillivray
  • 16Morris
  • 17Adams
  • 39Shelis
  • 45Payne
Referee:
David Webb

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterboroughAway TeamShrewsbury
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Carlton Morris (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Tafazolli (Peterborough United).

Foul by Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United).

Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by James Bolton.

Attempt blocked. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by James Bolton (Shrewsbury Town).

Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hand ball by Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United).

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Ryan Tafazolli.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jonathan Bond.

Attempt saved. Carlton Morris (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United).

Foul by Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town).

Michael Doughty (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Peterborough United 1, Shrewsbury Town 0. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from long range on the left to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Tafazolli.

Attempt missed. Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Ryan Tafazolli.

Attempt blocked. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town).

Michael Doughty (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Anthony Grant (Peterborough United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

