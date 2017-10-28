Carlton Morris (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Peterborough United v Shrewsbury Town
Line-ups
Peterborough
- 1Bond
- 27Taylor
- 6Baldwin
- 5Tafazolli
- 3Hughes
- 42Grant
- 20Doughty
- 7Edwards
- 18Da Silva Lopes
- 11MaddisonBooked at 21mins
- 14Marriott
Substitutes
- 2Shephard
- 9Miller
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 19Kanu
- 21Anderson
- 23Chettle
- 25O'Malley
Shrewsbury
- 1Henderson
- 2Riley
- 6Beckles
- 22Nsiala
- 13Bolton
- 23Rodman
- 20Nolan
- 8Ogogo
- 4Godfrey
- 7Whalley
- 9Morris
Substitutes
- 11Gnahoua
- 14John-Lewis
- 15MacGillivray
- 16Morris
- 17Adams
- 39Shelis
- 45Payne
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Ryan Tafazolli (Peterborough United).
Foul by Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United).
Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by James Bolton.
Attempt blocked. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by James Bolton (Shrewsbury Town).
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hand ball by Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United).
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Ryan Tafazolli.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jonathan Bond.
Attempt saved. Carlton Morris (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United).
Foul by Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town).
Michael Doughty (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 1, Shrewsbury Town 0. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from long range on the left to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Tafazolli.
Attempt missed. Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Ryan Tafazolli.
Attempt blocked. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town).
Michael Doughty (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anthony Grant (Peterborough United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.