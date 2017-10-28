Foul by Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers).
Bristol Rovers v Milton Keynes Dons
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
- 21Smith
- 2Leadbitter
- 4Lockyer
- 16Broadbent
- 3Brown
- 14Lines
- 24Sinclair
- 8O Clarke
- 7Sercombe
- 11Nichols
- 30Gaffney
Substitutes
- 1Slocombe
- 6Sweeney
- 17Broom
- 18Telford
- 19Moore
- 20Bola
- 22Partington
MK Dons
- 1Nicholls
- 25Brittain
- 2Williams
- 5Wootton
- 4Walsh
- 12Golbourne
- 6Upson
- 26Gilbey
- 20Tshibola
- 7Ariyibi
- 10Aneke
Substitutes
- 8Cissé
- 13Sietsma
- 14Agard
- 15Seager
- 18McGrandles
- 21Nesbitt
- 30Nombe
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
George B Williams (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Ed Upson (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Daniel Leadbitter.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.
Attempt saved. Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gboly Ariyibi (MK Dons).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.