League One
Bristol Rovers0MK Dons0

Bristol Rovers v Milton Keynes Dons

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

  • 21Smith
  • 2Leadbitter
  • 4Lockyer
  • 16Broadbent
  • 3Brown
  • 14Lines
  • 24Sinclair
  • 8O Clarke
  • 7Sercombe
  • 11Nichols
  • 30Gaffney

Substitutes

  • 1Slocombe
  • 6Sweeney
  • 17Broom
  • 18Telford
  • 19Moore
  • 20Bola
  • 22Partington

MK Dons

  • 1Nicholls
  • 25Brittain
  • 2Williams
  • 5Wootton
  • 4Walsh
  • 12Golbourne
  • 6Upson
  • 26Gilbey
  • 20Tshibola
  • 7Ariyibi
  • 10Aneke

Substitutes

  • 8Cissé
  • 13Sietsma
  • 14Agard
  • 15Seager
  • 18McGrandles
  • 21Nesbitt
  • 30Nombe
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol RoversAway TeamMK Dons
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Foul by Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers).

George B Williams (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Ed Upson (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Daniel Leadbitter.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.

Attempt saved. Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gboly Ariyibi (MK Dons).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury16114124101437
2Wigan1611322992036
3Bradford168442418628
4Charlton158432216628
5Scunthorpe167541711626
6Rotherham168172820825
7Blackburn147341910924
8Oxford Utd166642618824
9Peterborough157352521424
10Southend166552026-623
11Blackpool156452019122
12Fleetwood156452323022
13Portsmouth166371919021
14MK Dons165561722-520
15Walsall164752124-319
16Bristol Rovers166192329-619
17Oldham165382534-918
18Doncaster164481720-316
19Rochdale163761519-416
20Wimbledon16448916-716
21Northampton164391326-1315
22Gillingham163581019-914
23Bury163491723-613
24Plymouth163491223-1113
