League One
Portsmouth0Bradford0

Portsmouth v Bradford City

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 1McGee
  • 20Thompson
  • 6Burgess
  • 5Clarke
  • 17Donohue
  • 33Close
  • 7O'Keefe
  • 18Lowe
  • 23Bennett
  • 11Kennedy
  • 8Pitman

Substitutes

  • 4Rose
  • 9Hawkins
  • 19Chaplin
  • 22Naismith
  • 26Evans
  • 35Bass
  • 38Haunstrup

Bradford

  • 1Doyle
  • 29McMahon
  • 5Kilgallon
  • 2Thompson
  • 15Field
  • 17Gilliead
  • 4Reeves
  • 6Vincelot
  • 7Law
  • 9Wyke
  • 10Taylor

Substitutes

  • 8Dieng
  • 14McCartan
  • 18Hendrie
  • 19Jones
  • 23Raeder
  • 34Patrick
  • 35Robinson
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home6
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth).

Paul Taylor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Christian Burgess.

Foul by Christian Burgess (Portsmouth).

Paul Taylor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth).

Tom Field (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Jamal Lowe.

Foul by Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth).

Nicky Law (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tony McMahon (Bradford City).

Attempt missed. Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Hand ball by Tony McMahon (Bradford City).

Attempt missed. Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Alex Gilliead.

Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tony McMahon (Bradford City).

Attempt missed. Paul Taylor (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Matthew Kilgallon.

Attempt blocked. Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury16114124101437
2Wigan1611322992036
3Bradford168442418628
4Charlton158432216628
5Scunthorpe167541711626
6Rotherham168172820825
7Blackburn147341910924
8Oxford Utd166642618824
9Peterborough157352521424
10Southend166552026-623
11Blackpool156452019122
12Fleetwood156452323022
13Portsmouth166371919021
14MK Dons165561722-520
15Walsall164752124-319
16Bristol Rovers166192329-619
17Oldham165382534-918
18Doncaster164481720-316
19Rochdale163761519-416
20Wimbledon16448916-716
21Northampton164391326-1315
22Gillingham163581019-914
23Bury163491723-613
24Plymouth163491223-1113
View full League One table

