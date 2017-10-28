Foul by Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth).
Portsmouth v Bradford City
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 1McGee
- 20Thompson
- 6Burgess
- 5Clarke
- 17Donohue
- 33Close
- 7O'Keefe
- 18Lowe
- 23Bennett
- 11Kennedy
- 8Pitman
Substitutes
- 4Rose
- 9Hawkins
- 19Chaplin
- 22Naismith
- 26Evans
- 35Bass
- 38Haunstrup
Bradford
- 1Doyle
- 29McMahon
- 5Kilgallon
- 2Thompson
- 15Field
- 17Gilliead
- 4Reeves
- 6Vincelot
- 7Law
- 9Wyke
- 10Taylor
Substitutes
- 8Dieng
- 14McCartan
- 18Hendrie
- 19Jones
- 23Raeder
- 34Patrick
- 35Robinson
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Paul Taylor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Christian Burgess.
Foul by Christian Burgess (Portsmouth).
Paul Taylor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth).
Tom Field (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Jamal Lowe.
Foul by Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth).
Nicky Law (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tony McMahon (Bradford City).
Attempt missed. Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Hand ball by Tony McMahon (Bradford City).
Attempt missed. Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Alex Gilliead.
Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tony McMahon (Bradford City).
Attempt missed. Paul Taylor (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Matthew Kilgallon.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
