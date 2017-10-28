League One
Plymouth1Rochdale0

Plymouth Argyle v Rochdale

Line-ups

Plymouth

  • 34Matthews
  • 3Sawyer
  • 5Edwards
  • 15Bradley
  • 17Taylor-Sinclair
  • 4Songo'o
  • 10Carey
  • 32Diagouraga
  • 24Fox
  • 16Grant
  • 14Jervis

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 7Sarcevic
  • 8Ainsworth
  • 13Blissett
  • 21Wylde
  • 27Fletcher
  • 31Cooper

Rochdale

  • 1Lillis
  • 2Rafferty
  • 6McGahey
  • 4McNulty
  • 39Bunney
  • 10Camps
  • 40Henderson
  • 12Williams
  • 16Done
  • 17Inman
  • 9Andrew

Substitutes

  • 3Ntlhe
  • 7Slew
  • 14Rathbone
  • 19Davies
  • 22Moore
  • 29Daniels
  • 32Kitching
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match Stats

Home TeamPlymouthAway TeamRochdale
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by David Fox.

Foul by Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle).

Harrison McGahey (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.

Foul by Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle).

Joe Bunney (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).

Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Calvin Andrew (Rochdale).

Foul by Joel Grant (Plymouth Argyle).

Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Josh Lillis.

Attempt saved. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner.

Jake Jervis (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jimmy McNulty (Rochdale).

Attempt missed. Bradden Inman (Rochdale) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bradden Inman (Rochdale).

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by M.J. Williams (Rochdale).

Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).

(Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jake Jervis (Plymouth Argyle).

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Joe Bunney.

Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Bunney (Rochdale).

Foul by Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle).

Bradden Inman (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).

Goal!

Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Rochdale 0. Joel Grant (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Graham Carey.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories