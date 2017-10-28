Attempt blocked. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Plymouth Argyle v Rochdale
-
Line-ups
Plymouth
- 34Matthews
- 3Sawyer
- 5Edwards
- 15Bradley
- 17Taylor-Sinclair
- 4Songo'o
- 10Carey
- 32Diagouraga
- 24Fox
- 16Grant
- 14Jervis
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 7Sarcevic
- 8Ainsworth
- 13Blissett
- 21Wylde
- 27Fletcher
- 31Cooper
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 2Rafferty
- 6McGahey
- 4McNulty
- 39Bunney
- 10Camps
- 40Henderson
- 12Williams
- 16Done
- 17Inman
- 9Andrew
Substitutes
- 3Ntlhe
- 7Slew
- 14Rathbone
- 19Davies
- 22Moore
- 29Daniels
- 32Kitching
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by David Fox.
Foul by Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle).
Harrison McGahey (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.
Foul by Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle).
Joe Bunney (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).
Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Calvin Andrew (Rochdale).
Foul by Joel Grant (Plymouth Argyle).
Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Josh Lillis.
Attempt saved. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner.
Jake Jervis (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jimmy McNulty (Rochdale).
Attempt missed. Bradden Inman (Rochdale) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bradden Inman (Rochdale).
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.
Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by M.J. Williams (Rochdale).
Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).
(Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Jervis (Plymouth Argyle).
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Joe Bunney.
Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Bunney (Rochdale).
Foul by Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle).
Bradden Inman (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Rochdale 0. Joel Grant (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Graham Carey.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
